These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 6, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Calvin Marcel Patten, 46 — discharging a firearm in city limits violation of city ordinance
Grant David Combs, 42 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services Aiken
Winter Rachele Engelberg, 31 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle
Javon Martin Kennedy, 43 — disorderly conduct/gross intoxication
Simona Marie Elston, 47 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Jermaine Tyrone Harris, 37 — domestic violence second degree
Lanny Williams, 61 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Sheena Alexis Hartfield, 35 — hold for Edgefield County
Kayleigh Michele Rhoden, 27 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, possession of 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections per National Crime Information Center
Iyanna Teaira Washington, 18 — accessory after the fact to an exempt felony, accessory before the fact to a felony general provision
James Cason Sellers, 35 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Avery Brent Bragg, 35 — failure to pay bench warrant
Benjamin Maurice Foreman, 37 — failure to pay two counts
Anthony Tyrone Whitfield, 42 — contempt of family court by adult (Civil remedy only)
Gregory Collin Scott, 30 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Michael Kenneth Adams, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Herbert Allen Skillman, 49 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Richard Lee Myers Jr., 28 — contempt of family court by adult
Jeffrey Kent Hallman, 52 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Heather Raquel Pisony, 22 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Virginia Renee Durden, 43 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Williams Dallas Franks, 45 — violation of a city ordinance/soliciting
Tamika Monique Smith, 38 — contempt of municipal court shoplifting, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Kathren Cain Moyer, 35 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor three counts, hold awaiting Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants locals check
Marilyn Nicole Toole, 24 — hold for Bloomfield Police Department, Co detainer hold