Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 6, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Calvin Marcel Patten, 46 — discharging a firearm in city limits violation of city ordinance

Grant David Combs, 42 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services Aiken

Winter Rachele Engelberg, 31 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle

Javon Martin Kennedy, 43 — disorderly conduct/gross intoxication

Simona Marie Elston, 47 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken

Jermaine Tyrone Harris, 37 — domestic violence second degree

Lanny Williams, 61 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less

Sheena Alexis Hartfield, 35 — hold for Edgefield County

Kayleigh Michele Rhoden, 27 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, possession of 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections per National Crime Information Center

Iyanna Teaira Washington, 18 — accessory after the fact to an exempt felony, accessory before the fact to a felony general provision

James Cason Sellers, 35 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense

Avery Brent Bragg, 35 — failure to pay bench warrant

Benjamin Maurice Foreman, 37 — failure to pay two counts

Anthony Tyrone Whitfield, 42 — contempt of family court by adult (Civil remedy only)

Gregory Collin Scott, 30 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)

Michael Kenneth Adams, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant

Herbert Allen Skillman, 49 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission

Richard Lee Myers Jr., 28 — contempt of family court by adult

Jeffrey Kent Hallman, 52 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Heather Raquel Pisony, 22 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense

Virginia Renee Durden, 43 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Williams Dallas Franks, 45 — violation of a city ordinance/soliciting

Tamika Monique Smith, 38 — contempt of municipal court shoplifting, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Kathren Cain Moyer, 35 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor three counts, hold awaiting Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants locals check

Marilyn Nicole Toole, 24 — hold for Bloomfield Police Department, Co detainer hold

