These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 15-17, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jesse Dwight Curry, 42 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, violation of city ordinance false information to public safety officer, providing false information bench warrant, driving under suspension bench warrant
Rickey Ricardo Carter, 30 — unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond, distribute, sell, manufacture, or possession with intent to distribute controlled substance near a school bondsman off bond, resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer bondsman off bond, grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, harassment second degree bondsman off bond
Bruce Antonio Sweeting, 38 — failure to pay bench warrant
Maria Nicole Hutto, 42 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Avery Brent Bragg, 35 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Michael Lee Sutton, 46 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond, breach of trust with fraudulent intent $10,000 or more
James Cody Bates, 21 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Brian Christopher Kealey, 37 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Joseph Lashawn Williams, 38 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, hold for Richland County Sheriff’s Department detainer hold
Maranda Lee Kelley, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave bench warrant
Chassadi Nicole Sellers, 32 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Terry Donial Woods Jr., 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, hold for Dorchester County South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, hold for Summerville Police Department
Carlos Daniel Lamar Padgett, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Samuel Michael Raybould, 38 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent more than $2,000
Christopher Wilson Scott, 40 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, kidnapping, domestic violence second degree
Dominique Latesha Williams, 26 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Clarkie Demarcus Hall, 32 — criminal sexual conduct first degree, kidnapping
Shanna Marie Swearingen, 36 — resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving, public disorderly conduct
Brenijia Necolle Oliver, 22 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Rhonda Leshel Googe, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Jeffrey Scott Darling, 39 — domestic violence second degree
Paul Mason Cudd Jr., 52 — domestic violence second degree, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant
Dale Tyler Jones, 37 — shoplifting $2,000 or less two counts, driving without a license first offense bench warrant
Steven Michael Brown Jr., 37 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, public disorderly conduct
John Samuel Bullard, 22 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
John Dennis Batchelor Jr., 54 — driving under the influence, more than .10 but less than .16 first offense, detainer hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office
Cortez Terrill Simmons, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Jessica Dee Goldman, 37 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Thomas Wayne Gary, 58 — assault and battery third degree