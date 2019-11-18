Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 15-17, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Jesse Dwight Curry, 42 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, violation of city ordinance false information to public safety officer, providing false information bench warrant, driving under suspension bench warrant

Rickey Ricardo Carter, 30 — unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond, distribute, sell, manufacture, or possession with intent to distribute controlled substance near a school bondsman off bond, resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer bondsman off bond, grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, harassment second degree bondsman off bond

Bruce Antonio Sweeting, 38 — failure to pay bench warrant

Maria Nicole Hutto, 42 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Avery Brent Bragg, 35 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Michael Lee Sutton, 46 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond, breach of trust with fraudulent intent $10,000 or more

James Cody Bates, 21 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Brian Christopher Kealey, 37 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Joseph Lashawn Williams, 38 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, hold for Richland County Sheriff’s Department detainer hold

Maranda Lee Kelley, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave bench warrant

Chassadi Nicole Sellers, 32 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Terry Donial Woods Jr., 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, hold for Dorchester County South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, hold for Summerville Police Department

Carlos Daniel Lamar Padgett, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Samuel Michael Raybould, 38 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent more than $2,000

Christopher Wilson Scott, 40 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, kidnapping, domestic violence second degree

Dominique Latesha Williams, 26 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Clarkie Demarcus Hall, 32 — criminal sexual conduct first degree, kidnapping

Shanna Marie Swearingen, 36 — resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving, public disorderly conduct

Brenijia Necolle Oliver, 22 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Rhonda Leshel Googe, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Jeffrey Scott Darling, 39 — domestic violence second degree

Paul Mason Cudd Jr., 52 — domestic violence second degree, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant

Dale Tyler Jones, 37 — shoplifting $2,000 or less two counts, driving without a license first offense bench warrant

Steven Michael Brown Jr., 37 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, public disorderly conduct

John Samuel Bullard, 22 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

John Dennis Batchelor Jr., 54 — driving under the influence, more than .10 but less than .16 first offense, detainer hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office

Cortez Terrill Simmons, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Jessica Dee Goldman, 37 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Thomas Wayne Gary, 58 — assault and battery third degree

