These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 22-24. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Denzale Jamal Bratcher, 24 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams of less of hash first offense
Damian Justin Robinson, 31 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Alexander Joseph Jones, 32 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bondsman off bond
William Harvey Creech, 58 — domestic violence third degree three counts
Nicholas Hugh Day, 26 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth)
Dalton Carmichael Welch, 32 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense
Maurice Tashawn Dunbar, 22 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections Emergency Action Center
Donald Raymond Boyd, 20 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of terms or probation, parole or other supervisory program
Tracy Lynn King, 49 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Jacob Harrison Craven, 25 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less bench warrant
Susanne Michelle Williams, 38 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Aron Vincent Salmeri, 39 — peeping Tom eavesdropping or peeping, indecent exposure
Kedron Demitrius Abraham, 39 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense general sessions court commitment, hit and run of attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident general sessions court commitment, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status general sessions court commitment, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Chelsea Marie Hobbs, 23 — shoplifting $2,000 or less magistrates court bench warrant, shoplifting $2,000 or less municipal court bench warrant
Charlease Nicole Lowry, 38 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense commitment
Tori Lynn Hartnett, 25 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Savannah Kate Fischer, 29 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Chris Frix, 37 — contempt of family court by adult bench warrant
Lynn Lanora Ferguson, 46 — driving under the influence .16 or more second offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Walter Knud Pelikan, 54 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Raven Edward Grubbs, 26 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Jeffrey Lewis Decatur, 32 — domestic violence first degree
Joseph Antonio Harris, 28 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Steven Brett Williams, 33 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), burglary (non-violent) second degree, grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Randy Mazone, 49 — possession of cocaine first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana of 10 grams second or subsequent offense
John Daniel Moore, 32 — hold for Barnwell County
Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs, 28 — trespass after notice
Kathreen Lyndsay Wright, 28 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Thomas William Guinn, 26 — shoplifting $2,000 or less two counts
Robin Maurice Richardson, 39 — driving without a license first offense bench warrant
Elias Rodriguez-Perez, 26 — striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report, leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle, public disorderly conduct, hold for Immigrations Custom Enforcement
Donald Lynn Smith Jr., 32 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Gordon S. Brinson, 67 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Tianna Jenae Dunn, 20 — forgery less than $10,000
Devon Cruz Xavier Tricoche, 26 — domestic violence second degree
Kimberly Diane Johnson, 46 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Johnnie Ruben Stephens, 64 — driving under the influence .16 or more first offense
Beverly Lynn Rutland, 36 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Maxwell Wallace Moreland, 24 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense bench warrant
Nicholas Michael Carty, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status
Jason Claude Key, 37 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, open containers in motor vehicle
Timothy Shane Hulsebus, 40 — open containers in motor vehicle, striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test
Diana Nicole Weyandt, 30 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense two counts
Kimberly Marie Fields, 25 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense two counts
James Devoe Jr., 47 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Travis Michael Abbey, 27 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense two counts
Kenneth Adam Dabbs, 31 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense two counts
Jervonta Antron Gaines, 20 — false information to police/fire, no driver’s license
Michael Rhea Collins, 49 — assault and battery third degree mutual
Alexis Danielle Jackson, 34 — assault and battery third degree mutual
Kelcey Jermaine Jerry, 46 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, uninsured vehicle operator, hold for Saluda County Sheriff’s Office
Nicholas Jason Helmick, 38 — trespass after notice
Joshua Caleb Kneece, 29 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Brittany Nicole McGill, 24 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Melik Parker, 18 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Gregory Antione Johnson, 42 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request