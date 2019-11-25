Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Nov. 22-24. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Denzale Jamal Bratcher, 24 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams of less of hash first offense

Damian Justin Robinson, 31 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

Alexander Joseph Jones, 32 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bondsman off bond

William Harvey Creech, 58 — domestic violence third degree three counts

Nicholas Hugh Day, 26 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth)

Dalton Carmichael Welch, 32 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense

Maurice Tashawn Dunbar, 22 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections Emergency Action Center

Donald Raymond Boyd, 20 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of terms or probation, parole or other supervisory program

Tracy Lynn King, 49 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)

Jacob Harrison Craven, 25 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less bench warrant

Susanne Michelle Williams, 38 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Aron Vincent Salmeri, 39 — peeping Tom eavesdropping or peeping, indecent exposure

Kedron Demitrius Abraham, 39 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense general sessions court commitment, hit and run of attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident general sessions court commitment, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status general sessions court commitment, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Chelsea Marie Hobbs, 23 — shoplifting $2,000 or less magistrates court bench warrant, shoplifting $2,000 or less municipal court bench warrant

Charlease Nicole Lowry, 38 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense commitment

Tori Lynn Hartnett, 25 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Savannah Kate Fischer, 29 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Chris Frix, 37 — contempt of family court by adult bench warrant

Lynn Lanora Ferguson, 46 — driving under the influence .16 or more second offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken

Walter Knud Pelikan, 54 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Raven Edward Grubbs, 26 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Jeffrey Lewis Decatur, 32 — domestic violence first degree

Joseph Antonio Harris, 28 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Steven Brett Williams, 33 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), burglary (non-violent) second degree, grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Randy Mazone, 49 — possession of cocaine first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana of 10 grams second or subsequent offense

John Daniel Moore, 32 — hold for Barnwell County

Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs, 28 — trespass after notice

Kathreen Lyndsay Wright, 28 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Thomas William Guinn, 26 — shoplifting $2,000 or less two counts

Robin Maurice Richardson, 39 — driving without a license first offense bench warrant

Elias Rodriguez-Perez, 26 — striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report, leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle, public disorderly conduct, hold for Immigrations Custom Enforcement

Donald Lynn Smith Jr., 32 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Gordon S. Brinson, 67 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Tianna Jenae Dunn, 20 — forgery less than $10,000

Devon Cruz Xavier Tricoche, 26 — domestic violence second degree

Kimberly Diane Johnson, 46 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Johnnie Ruben Stephens, 64 — driving under the influence .16 or more first offense

Beverly Lynn Rutland, 36 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Maxwell Wallace Moreland, 24 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense bench warrant

Nicholas Michael Carty, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status

Jason Claude Key, 37 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, open containers in motor vehicle

Timothy Shane Hulsebus, 40 — open containers in motor vehicle, striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test

Diana Nicole Weyandt, 30 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense two counts

Kimberly Marie Fields, 25 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense two counts

James Devoe Jr., 47 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Travis Michael Abbey, 27 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense two counts

Kenneth Adam Dabbs, 31 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense two counts

Jervonta Antron Gaines, 20 — false information to police/fire, no driver’s license

Michael Rhea Collins, 49 — assault and battery third degree mutual

Alexis Danielle Jackson, 34 — assault and battery third degree mutual

Kelcey Jermaine Jerry, 46 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, uninsured vehicle operator, hold for Saluda County Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas Jason Helmick, 38 — trespass after notice

Joshua Caleb Kneece, 29 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Brittany Nicole McGill, 24 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Melik Parker, 18 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Gregory Antione Johnson, 42 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

