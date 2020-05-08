These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 7, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Emily McQuagge Way, 32 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Ryan Russell Webster, 41 — assault and battery third degree, violation of city ordinance public drunk
Brandon Nathaniel Marshall, 33 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, second degree harassment
Christopher Ryan Strickland, 29 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Jacob David Fields, 20 — hold for Burnettown Police Department awaiting warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered, possession of 28g (1oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
Travis John Dabbs, 28 — possession of 28g (1oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash, hold for Burnettown Police Department
Moises Arturo Tejada, 20 — possession of 28g (1oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
Nicole Lee Coomes, 32 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
Shannon Ray Heath, 42 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, kidnapping, pointing and presenting firearms at a person two counts, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request