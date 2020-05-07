These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 6, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Catherine Gail Linares, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Michael Lee Valenzuela Sr., 51 — open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Madison Katelyn Logue, 18 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections
Kadasha Latrice West, 29 — assault and battery third degree
Christopher Anthony Hicks, 34 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Jarah Dawn Stoker, 39 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Abaccut Moreno Apolo, 34 — traffic/driving without a license first offense, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Dantavius Huston Isles Lytes, 26 — manufacture, possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue
Luis Moreno Jaramillo, 34 — hold for immigration
Derrick Washington, 40 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, violation of city ordinance/false information to public safety officer, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Aaron Arthur Butler, 26 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Rickey Wayne Eubanks, 53 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, traffic/uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense