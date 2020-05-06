Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 5, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Christopher Everette Gonzales, 37 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Dantavius Huston Isles-Lytes, 26 — attempted armed or allegedly armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, sale and delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully

Jesse James Quarles, 39 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony

Fallon Marie Yankee, 29 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense

George Willie Yeldell, 29 — misconduct in office, malfeasance, misfeasance or nonfeasance

Derwood Wade Stubbs Jr., 69 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Roosevelt Sam Corbitt III, 56 — violation of a city ordinance/false information to a public safety officer, public disorderly conduct

Brian Perry Sharp, 33 — assault and battery third degree

Avery Herman Snipes Jr., 48 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Jessica Lynn Henderson, 33 — hold for Laurens County

Christopher Daniel Hicks, 33 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property

Susan Lynn Willing, 57 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

