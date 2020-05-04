These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 1-3, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Thomas Christopher Lovelace, 46 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Larry Antwon Carter, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for Jackson Police Department
Tabitha Jackson, 44 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Melissa Jean Sheppard, 38 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Daniel Bradley Sheppard, 32 — shoplifting $2,000 or less magistrate court bench warrant
William Curtis King, 58 — assault and battery third degree
Bobby Terrail Jackson, 42 — domestic violence third degree magistrate court bench warrant
Steven Allen Morris, 53 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams
Aidan Scott Patino, 20 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants are stored, burglary (after June 20, 1985)
Tymetrice Andrades, 18 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less
Albert Bush Peck, 57 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine second offense bondsman off bond
Austin Strong, 25 — manufacture meth first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense
Michal Solich, 25 — public disorderly conduct
Lakenya Shaquilla Griffin, 20 — domestic violence third degree, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property with injury
Tyrone Lamont Williams, 25 — domestic violence third degree, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property with injury
Christopher Lamar Bovian, 39 — assault and battery third degree
Matthew Christopher Pierce, 26 — financial transaction card forgery
John Louis McGee III, 56 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Jeffrey Kent Hallman, 53 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000
Christopher Bradley Reeder, 42 — domestic violence third degree, domestic violence first degree, kidnapping, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrants, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons (Lexington, S.C.)
Regina Mekelle Smith, 40 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, shoplifting $2,000 or less
Scotisscea Jocyette Hyman, 27 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Jacob John Harris, 54 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense