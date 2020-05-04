Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 1-3, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Thomas Christopher Lovelace, 46 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

Larry Antwon Carter, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for Jackson Police Department

Tabitha Jackson, 44 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Melissa Jean Sheppard, 38 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Daniel Bradley Sheppard, 32 — shoplifting $2,000 or less magistrate court bench warrant

William Curtis King, 58 — assault and battery third degree

Bobby Terrail Jackson, 42 — domestic violence third degree magistrate court bench warrant 

Steven Allen Morris, 53 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams

Aidan Scott Patino, 20 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants are stored, burglary (after June 20, 1985)

Tymetrice Andrades, 18 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less

Albert Bush Peck, 57 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine second offense bondsman off bond

Austin Strong, 25 — manufacture meth first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense

Michal Solich, 25 — public disorderly conduct

Lakenya Shaquilla Griffin, 20 — domestic violence third degree, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property with injury

Tyrone Lamont Williams, 25 — domestic violence third degree, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property with injury

Christopher Lamar Bovian, 39 — assault and battery third degree

Matthew Christopher Pierce, 26 — financial transaction card forgery

John Louis McGee III, 56 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Jeffrey Kent Hallman, 53 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000

Christopher Bradley Reeder, 42 — domestic violence third degree, domestic violence first degree, kidnapping, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrants, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons (Lexington, S.C.)

Regina Mekelle Smith, 40 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, shoplifting $2,000 or less

Scotisscea Jocyette Hyman, 27 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants

Jacob John Harris, 54 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

