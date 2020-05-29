These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 27-28, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Dorita Faith Clark, 50 — breach of peace nonaggravated in nature, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Jeremy Clinton Lawton, 33 — burglary third degree first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Philip Daniel Bonham, 57 — violation of city ordinance/public drunk
Joseph Earle Brodie III, 56 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Robert Cyrtus Daniels Jr., 52 — burglary third degree first offense
Brandon Gage Stokes, 22 — domestic violence third degree
Gabrielle Bowles Davis, 54 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle
Kenneth Wayne Holston, 57 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree commit or attempt a lewd act
Kyle Deginald Harrison, 41 — domestic violence third degree
Ryan Russell Webster, 41 — violation of city ordinance/public drunk
Vanessa Sherell Reed, 28 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less two counts
John William Digby III, 50 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense commitment
Robert Levi Fuller, 18 — hold for Florence City Police Department
Tavaris Tyrone Moore, 40 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Terry Carl Lain Cadden, 38 — violation of terms of probation commitment eight counts
Chelsie Nicole Bodie, 33 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Mark Douglas Cumbee, 52 — manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth), possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Rickey Lee Tarver, 62 — open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Samuel Franklin Young, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Sarah Ann Burke, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Joey Anthony Hoffman, 42 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Keasen Rhaheem Freeman, 22 — possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Robert Olin Smith, 23 — attempted murder bondsman off bond, domestic violence second degree bondsman off bond
Eugene Frazier Jr., 32 — unlawful entry to enclosed place bench warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning bench warrant
Samantha Wynette Hearn, 27 — public disorderly conduct
Travis Brent Hill, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Clarence David Regan, 63 — driving under the influence .16 or more second offense
Alan Shane Newsome, 43 — driving without a license first offense, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense two counts
Katilyn Leslie Napier, 25 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense two counts, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Dante Shonkee Dequan Jennings, 22 — manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam
Jeremy Clinton Lawton, 33 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Frank Milton Griffin, 22 — financial transaction card fraud value more than $500 in six-month period
Keenan Wayne Varney, 39 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Jerrald Anthony Folks, 59 — burglary (violent) (after 6/20/85) second degree six counts, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, assault, beat or wound police officer serving process or while resisting
Sarah Ann Burke, 29 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond
Jeremy David Heyward, 41 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Shikorian Markel Corbitt, 19 — possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, murder, armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
William Camden Treadaway, 62 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base bondsman off bond
Creighton Alexander Bannister, 24 — hold for Edgefield County Sheriff's Office
Robin Rene Bairefoot, 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Justin Matthew Bolon, 39 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety