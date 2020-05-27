These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 26, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Otassia Monique Moore, 34 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Herson Atzel Ayala, 30 — criminal domestic violence first, second or third offense
Karli Blackwell, 19 — domestic violence third degree mutual
Jeremy Lee Golding, 39 — assault and battery third degree
Jose Ramon Santiago, 59 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Johnny Eugene Hinson, 51 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Aaron Jay Carter, 42 — littering exceeding 500 pounds, hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office
Ernest Bo Buff IV, 41 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Christopher Paul Henry, 39 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a six-month period, financial transaction card theft, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more, hold for Union County per National Crime Information Center hit confirmation
Carolina Storm Arthurs, 23 — dissemination, procuring or promoting obscenity unlawfully
Kier Latrell Gilliam, 22 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Austen Tyler Young, 29 — violation of a city ordinance/disorderly conduct
Kenneth Wayne Holston, 57 — sex offender registry violation/failure to register first offense
Marvin Jay Floyd, 54 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission