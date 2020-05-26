These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 22-25, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Willie Maurice Franklin, 31 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Dondi Eric Steven McCormick Jr., 22 — hold for New Ellenton Police Department warrant
Matt Martin Carroll, 29 — financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six-month period
James Allen Fields Jr., 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
James Perry Daily, 40 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense
James Paul Spann, 33 — domestic violence third degree
Christopher Judson Goins, 35 — use of firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs, legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Tina Marie Lewandowski, 40 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base second offense
Tyrone Lamont Williams, 25 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Quinn Dupree Simpkins, 30 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Melissa Dianne Boone, 36 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Johnny Benson Sherlock, 19 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000
Jeremy David Heyward Malpass, 41 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle, habitual traffic offenders/driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Nicole Lee Coomes, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of city ordinance/false information to law enforcement officer
Jonathan Tavares Mims, 36 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
James Kevin McClellan, 60 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Andy James Thomas, 34 — malicious injury to animals, personal property bench warrant
Susanne Michelle Williams, 38 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel or lubricants are stored, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Charlie Quattlebaum, 47 — common law robbery, strong arm robbery
Johnnie Walter Settles, 39 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less three counts
Franklin Eugene Richardson, 39 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Tonya Renee Geter, 48 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Tucker Reeves Gay, 29 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Ada Louise Yaun, 54 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
William Camden Treadaway, 62 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, possession of less than 1 gram of cocaine base first offense bench warrant
Marvin Lightsey Jr., 38 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance/failure to comply
William Byron Lass, 60 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Tony Dwayne Hair, 35 — public disorderly conduct
Amy Genelle Boyd, 44 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree
Jose Ricardo Maya Arreola, 26 — driving without a license first offense
Rosalyn Nicole Hammonds, 41 — breach of peace nonaggravated in nature
Tyrone Auntrell Brown, 38 — fugitive from justice warrant non-criminal hold fugitive maximum 20 days
Christopher Frank Cook, 47 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Elton Lee McCall, 45 — assault and battery third degree
Jhayniqua Michelle Graham, 22 — public disorderly conduct
Travis Riley Beckowitz, 27 — domestic violence second degree, malicious injury to tree or house/trespass upon real property
Ronald Jonathan Gary, 36 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, reckless driving
Jason Wade Taylor, 46 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
William Albert Jones III, 58 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
James Cahan Precia, 49 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base second offense, possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II second offense
Mark Anthony Hicks, 61 — giving false information to law enforcement bench warrant
Eva Carrasco Mauricio, 48 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Lamont Joel Whitaker, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Brittany Catherine Pollard, 36 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol awaiting warrant
Justin Nathaniel Hite, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less two counts, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Creighton Alexander Bannister, 24 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant
William Allen Beshears, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less second offense, violation of city ordinance/failure to comply