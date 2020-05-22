These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 21, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Marise Daamon Quiller, 35 — violation of a city ordinance/simple assault
Joshua Raymond Cates, 22 — malicious injury/willful injury to a courthouse or jail
James Carl Stearns, 37 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a six month period, breakint into motor vehicle or takns, pumps where fuel/lubricants are stored, financial transaction card theft, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Shanna Marie Swearingen, 36 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Lisa Lynn Wortel, 37 — failure to return rented objects/fraudulent appropriation
Jarolee Dozier III, 19 — robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, kidnapping two counts, attempted murder two counts
Rakim Stewart, 21 — reckless driving, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle
David Garron Jr., 32 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine second offense, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V second or subsequent ofense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Joshua David Baughman, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant, burglary (violent) second degree
Timothy Lavester Carter, 52 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Harry Sydnor Willis Jr., 69 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Crystal Marie Harkins, 33 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Charles Eugene Weathersbee Jr., 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Kimberly Ann Powell, 38 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Sarah Denise Plaster, 56 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
James F Fink, 46 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Spencer Brian Sandifer, 23 — manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and schedule II first offense
Chelsie Nicole Bodie, 33 — possession/making implements capable of being used in crime
Donnie Stewart McPherson, 46 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Matt Martin Carroll, 29 — hold for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
Quinn Dupree Simpkins, 30 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Rodrecus Ramone Smith, 36 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant, trespassing after notice bench warrant
Jessica Carolyn Abney, 28 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
Rickey Ricardo Carter, 31 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant, failure to comply with lawful direction of police, fireman or crossing guard, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, telephone/unlawful communication bench warrant, malicious injury to animals, personal property
Matthew Thomas Poole, 49 — violation of city ordinance/simple assault, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less