These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 20, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Cydasia Carlette Young, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Maranda Lee Kelley, 32 — public disorderly conduct
Fredrick Tyson Wade, 51 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Preston Thomas Hooks, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Mark Andrew Rossman, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Gabriel Rodriguez Palacios, 49 — identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement, unlawful use of a license or fraudulent application for a license first offense
Angelina Badillo, 55 — unlawful use of a license or fraudulent application for a license, identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by police, hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
George Kevis Tillman, 42 — possession of a narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Scheduled II first offense
Shawn Balfe, 45 — leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle, driving without a license first offense
Joshua Steven Walker, 33 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Jose Rodriquez Palacios, 49 — hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Anthony Scott Deese, 45 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense bondsman off bond
Fredrick Tyron Wade, 51 — manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, forgery value less than $10,000
Jessica Elaine Tillie, 30 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Erin Walker Williams III, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less enhancement two counts
Freddie Deangelo Washington, 32 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense bench warrant
Randy Lewie Enlow, 53 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense bench warrant
Steven Troy Black, 30 — violation or a court order of protection
Reahnna Tesh Wilkey, 22 — possession, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle
Ricardo Devince Daniels, 39 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, hold for Barnwell Police Department per National Crime Information Center confirmation