Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 20, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Cydasia Carlette Young, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Maranda Lee Kelley, 32 — public disorderly conduct

Fredrick Tyson Wade, 51 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Preston Thomas Hooks, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Mark Andrew Rossman, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Gabriel Rodriguez Palacios, 49 — identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement, unlawful use of a license or fraudulent application for a license first offense

Angelina Badillo, 55 — unlawful use of a license or fraudulent application for a license, identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by police, hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement

George Kevis Tillman, 42 — possession of a narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Scheduled II first offense

Shawn Balfe, 45 — leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle, driving without a license first offense

Joshua Steven Walker, 33 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less

Jose Rodriquez Palacios, 49 — hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement

Anthony Scott Deese, 45 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense bondsman off bond

Fredrick Tyron Wade, 51 — manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, forgery value less than $10,000

Jessica Elaine Tillie, 30 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

Erin Walker Williams III, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less enhancement two counts

Freddie Deangelo Washington, 32 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense bench warrant

Randy Lewie Enlow, 53 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense bench warrant

Steven Troy Black, 30 — violation or a court order of protection

Reahnna Tesh Wilkey, 22 — possession, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle

Ricardo Devince Daniels, 39 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, hold for Barnwell Police Department per National Crime Information Center confirmation

