These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 19, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Bobby Ray Meyers Jr., 38 — vehicular tire rotation, driving a vehicle at a greater speed than is reasonable under conditions
Damian Alexander Connor, 31 — sexual exploitation of a minor second degree 10 counts
Maurice Rodriguez Baxley, 29 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, violation of city ordinance/failure to comply
Jeffrey Kent Hallman, 53 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Jennifer Ann Peck, 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Jesse Wayne Padgett, 28 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, assault and battery second degree, violation of city ordinance/disobeying a lawful order of police, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Caitlin Faye Thurmond, 23 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person
Jessica Beth Johnson, 37 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Marty Gevarse Williams, 26 — assault and battery third degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property
Christopher Jeramie Rankin, 41 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
David Thomas Blanken Jr., 34 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
Michael Dewayne Williams Jr., 32 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Gregory Lyn Baker Sr., 51 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Heather Diane Coney, 27 — hold for Aiken Probation and Parole
Travonne Deshawn Hammonds, 25 — violation of a city ordinance/resisting arrest, pubic disorderly conduct
Sallie Jean Rice Dennis, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office