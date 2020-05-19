These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 18, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Marcus Andrew Jones, 34 — hold for Richmond County, Georgia
Thomas Michael Collins, 65 — unlawful communications (after 7/20/01)
Bobby Clark, 28 — possession of 28 grams or less or marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Terry Marshall McAlister, 24 — reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense
Stephanie Nicole Simon, 29 — burglary (non-violent) second degree three counts, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, criminal conspiracy/common law conspiracy defined
Jason Scott Norman, 38 — receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Daniel Eric Conder, 41 — domestic violence second degree
Ronald Preston Brady, 29 — assault and battery third degree
David Mitchell Trakas, 38 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person two counts