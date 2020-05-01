These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 30, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Cedric Brbrenn Culbreath, 32 — sex/indecent exposure
Tyler Scott Johnson, 24 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Joshua Lemiracle Williams, 27 — domestic violence third degree
Sheila Ann Jones, 38 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident
Aaron Arthur Butler, 26 — arson second degree, possession of weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, burglary (violent) second degree
Kendersha Kennovia Hayward, 26 — assault and battery first degree
Scott Denver Stills, 51 — possession of a narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, possession of cocaine first offense, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
John Steven Smith, 32 — unlawfully storing, keeping or possessing a machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle, manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) first offense, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, unlawful transportation of machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle
Jonathan Glenn Smith, 26 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Calvin Anthonio Shivers, 31 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person, assault and battery first degree
Teneesha Lawshawn Elmore, 30 — trafficking in heroin, morphine etc. 28 grams or more, manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Alexis J. Glivens, 30 — manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II, trafficking in heroin, morphine etc. 28 grams or more
Joseph Eric Rowe, 36 — public disorderly conduct
John Seigler Copley, 38 — assault and battery third degree
Albert Bush Peck, 57 — distribution of meth second offense bench warrant, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base second offense bench warrant
Joshua Louis Echevarria 25 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
James Daniel Rutland, 28 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Edward Albert Caycedo, 80 — ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Devlin Dovon Simpkins, 29 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense bench warrant
Justin Tyler Quarles, 19 — reckless driving bench warrant, unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle bench warrant, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Christopher Foreman, 27 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Crystal Tanisha Ivey, 29 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Albert Spann Jr., 33 — burglary first degree, domestic violence third degree
Christopher Rosean Davis, 31 — assault and battery third degree two counts, domestic violence second degree, burglary first degree
Willie Thomas Garrett Jr., 20 — forgery value less than $10,000
Latrina Nicole Hollingsworth, 39 — domestic violence third degree
Woodrow Wilson Lee, 44 — financial transaction card theft
Kevan Patrick Thatcher, 42 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety