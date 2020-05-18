These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 15-17, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Marco Antonio Garcia Benites, 33 — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Jose Miguel Reyes Diaz, 31 — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Katrina Diana Ward, 56 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Marilyn Jane Greenwood, 35 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Steven Troy Payton, 31 — burglary (non-violent) second degree four counts, criminal conspiracy common law conspiracy defined, grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 two counts, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants are stored
Barry William McCaslin, 58 — domestic violence third degree
Stanley Allen Fish, 59 — public disorderly conduct
Arthur Kurt Mitchell, 41 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Devon Jay Mace, 27 — unlawful communication (after 7/20/01)
David Mitchell Kneece, 30 — sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully
Rosalyn Nicole Hammonds, 41 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000
Reginald Wesley O'Conner, 61 — public disorderly conduct, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Marcus Devon Jones, 23 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense (refused test)
Kimberly Denise Barnes, 26 — federally chartered or insured financial institution crime two counts
Clarence Junior Green, 39 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, general sessions court bench warrant for violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Claude Wayne Cordell, 44 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
George Vernon Croswell, 82 — breach of peace aggravated in nature
Eazay Louise Foster, 61 — public disorderly conduct
Russell Brice Kendrick, 23 — kidnapping, assault and battery first degree
Cullan Edwin Cook, 26 — kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, assault and battery first degree
Quincy Mares Pressley, 24 — assault and battery first degree, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, kidnapping
Melchizedek Colemen Punch, 38 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Devin Antwan Grimes, 25 — assault and battery first degree, kidnapping
Aaron Patrick Tafoya, 33 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree commit/attempt lewd act, hold for Fort Gordon
William Joe Jackson, 54 — public disorderly conduct
Mary Jo Berry, 24 — assault and battery first degree, kidnapping
Brandon Nathaniel Marshall, 33 — domestic violence first degree bondsman off bond
George Vernon Croswell, 82 — hold for home detention
David Wray Steelman Jr., 37 — petit or simple larceny, $2,000 or less, shoplifting $2,000 or less two counts, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons Services awaiting warrant (Aiken)
Jamal Rashaad Justice, 39 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, violation of city ordinance false information to police
Harriel Hill, 55 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense (refused test)
Dmarcus Shanchez Stevens, 30 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request