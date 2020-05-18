Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 15-17, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Marco Antonio Garcia Benites, 33 — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Jose Miguel Reyes Diaz, 31 — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Katrina Diana Ward, 56 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Marilyn Jane Greenwood, 35 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Steven Troy Payton, 31 — burglary (non-violent) second degree four counts, criminal conspiracy common law conspiracy defined, grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 two counts, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants are stored

Barry William McCaslin, 58 — domestic violence third degree

Stanley Allen Fish, 59 — public disorderly conduct

Arthur Kurt Mitchell, 41 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Devon Jay Mace, 27 — unlawful communication (after 7/20/01)

David Mitchell Kneece, 30 — sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully

Rosalyn Nicole Hammonds, 41 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000

Reginald Wesley O'Conner, 61 — public disorderly conduct, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Marcus Devon Jones, 23 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense (refused test)

Kimberly Denise Barnes, 26 — federally chartered or insured financial institution crime two counts

Clarence Junior Green, 39 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, general sessions court bench warrant for violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Claude Wayne Cordell, 44 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

George Vernon Croswell, 82 — breach of peace aggravated in nature

Eazay Louise Foster, 61 — public disorderly conduct

Russell Brice Kendrick, 23 — kidnapping, assault and battery first degree

Cullan Edwin Cook, 26 — kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, assault and battery first degree

Quincy Mares Pressley, 24 — assault and battery first degree, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, kidnapping

Melchizedek Colemen Punch, 38 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Devin Antwan Grimes, 25 — assault and battery first degree, kidnapping

Aaron Patrick Tafoya, 33 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree commit/attempt lewd act, hold for Fort Gordon

William Joe Jackson, 54 — public disorderly conduct

Mary Jo Berry, 24 — assault and battery first degree, kidnapping

Brandon Nathaniel Marshall, 33 — domestic violence first degree bondsman off bond

George Vernon Croswell, 82 — hold for home detention

David Wray Steelman Jr., 37 — petit or simple larceny, $2,000 or less, shoplifting $2,000 or less two counts, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons Services awaiting warrant (Aiken)

Jamal Rashaad Justice, 39 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, violation of city ordinance false information to police

Harriel Hill, 55 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense (refused test)

Dmarcus Shanchez Stevens, 30 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request 

