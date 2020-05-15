These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 14, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Gregory Wyatt Barron, 25 — assault and battery third degree
Logan Emanuel Lines, 18 — possession of other controlled substances in Schedule I to V first offense, assault and battery third degree
Taylor Cole Hydrick, 29 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
David Matthew Fike, 46 — public disorderly conduct
Andrew James Wheeler, 33 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored, trespassing/unlawful entry into enclosed places, hold for Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Bryson Langdon Hewitt, 20 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, burglary third degree first offense
Richard Lyle Ray Jr., 36 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Marcellus Claudius Verdery Jr., 64 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident or property damage
Jessica Rene Thurmond, 27 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle bench warrant
Michael Dewayne Reece, 31 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program commitment
Roderick Bernard Glover, 22 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts commitment
Curtis Carter, 54 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Sasha Nicole Smith, 42 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Caitlin Faye Thurmond, 23 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Juan Ignacio Cardona Jr., 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Teron Deangelo Dowds, 30 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety