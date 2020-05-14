Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 13, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Curtis Green, 36 — sex offender registry violation failure to register first offense, contempt of municipal court simple possession of marijuana

Brandi Tyikka Jones, 28 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, speeding more than 25 miles pre hour over the speed limit, following a vehicle too closely, defective front light

Fantasia Shakilla Williams, 27 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less

Grady Demetrius Walker, 48 — receiving stolen goods $1,000 or less

Spencer Allen Beylotte, 26 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bench warrant

Dominique Deon Ogletree, 31 — failure to comply bench warrant, disorderly conduct bench warrant

Brian Tyler Key, 25 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, malicious injury to animals, personal property value $2,000

Emanuel Stephen Gomez, 19 — violation of city ordinance/damage or trespass on city property

Michael Joseph Johnson, 41 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, violation of beginner’s permit

Carlos Winfield Blocker IV, 33 — assault and battery third degree

John Isaac Lowe, 23 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a six month period

Lawhawn Stukes, 32 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property

Willie Joe Owens Jr., 54 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Megan Marie Menou, 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Barbara Jean Calderon, 49 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Allen Isaiah Harrison, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

