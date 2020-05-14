These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 13, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Curtis Green, 36 — sex offender registry violation failure to register first offense, contempt of municipal court simple possession of marijuana
Brandi Tyikka Jones, 28 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, speeding more than 25 miles pre hour over the speed limit, following a vehicle too closely, defective front light
Fantasia Shakilla Williams, 27 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Grady Demetrius Walker, 48 — receiving stolen goods $1,000 or less
Spencer Allen Beylotte, 26 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bench warrant
Dominique Deon Ogletree, 31 — failure to comply bench warrant, disorderly conduct bench warrant
Brian Tyler Key, 25 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, malicious injury to animals, personal property value $2,000
Emanuel Stephen Gomez, 19 — violation of city ordinance/damage or trespass on city property
Michael Joseph Johnson, 41 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, violation of beginner’s permit
Carlos Winfield Blocker IV, 33 — assault and battery third degree
John Isaac Lowe, 23 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a six month period
Lawhawn Stukes, 32 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property
Willie Joe Owens Jr., 54 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Megan Marie Menou, 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Barbara Jean Calderon, 49 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Allen Isaiah Harrison, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office