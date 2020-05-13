These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 12, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Steven Markquel Frazier Jr., 35 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report
Robert Nicholas Worster, 49 — domestic violence third degree
Tyrell Tibre McKie, 27 — manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, violation of city ordinance/unlawful carrying of a pistol
James Marvin Hammett, 48 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Joseph Andrew McGee, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, child passenger restraint system article violation three counts, driving under suspension second offense sealed sentence bench warrant
Leslie Gilley Seigler, 41 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more
Thomas Christopher Lovelace, 46 — public disorderly conduct
Shellie Lakechia Donaldson, 45 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Steven Odell McCary, 54 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant