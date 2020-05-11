Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 8-10, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

David Barney Inabinet, 42 — grand larceny $10,000 or more

Bilal Razzar Bradley, 18 — domestic violence first degree

Jabari Keon Carter, 27 — unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V second or subsequent offense

Deonta Mickens, 19 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense

Kareem Patrick Todd, 34 — hold for Barnwell for safe keeping

David Edward Craig, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status

William Theodore Crosby, 56 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person three counts

Anthony Dequane Dukes, 25 — violation of city ordinance unlawful concealed weapon

Julianne Soros, 28 — child endangerment commit certain vehicular offenses with a minor in the vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Trampus Alexander Walker, 45 — domestic violence third degree

Garrett Avery Brower, 34 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000, unlawful communications

Dean Anthony Fabian, 25 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, violation of city ordinance failure to comply, assault and battery third degree

Lorenzo Cruz-Bohorquez, 42 — public disorderly conduct, hold for immigrations

Bethany Medlock Harrison, 32 — domestic violence third degree

Jordan Nicholas Murry, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

Wendell Hayes, 59 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Brandon Keith Ingram, 29 — domestic violence second degree

John Roger Jacobson Jr., 26 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)

Israel Garcia-Sanchez, 24 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving without a license first offense

Daniel Shaquille Bell, 26 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, resisting arrest, oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving papers

Jessica Lauren Malone, 30 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C,) LSD and schedule II first offense two counts

Alexander Cody Malone, 28 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C,) LSD and schedule II first offense two counts, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, unlawful carrying of a pistol

David Mitchell Trakas, 38 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, reckless driving, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense

Henry Allen Johnson, 59 — public disorderly conduct

Christopher Ernell Washington, 31 — receiving stolen goods, $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-1-57)

Malcolm Raheem Stroman, 24 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams of less of hash first offense

Kelvyn Jarquis Stroman, 27 — unlawful carrying of a pistol

Lynnette Elaine Taylor, 54 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Joshua Douglas Moeller, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

