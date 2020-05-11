These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 8-10, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
David Barney Inabinet, 42 — grand larceny $10,000 or more
Bilal Razzar Bradley, 18 — domestic violence first degree
Jabari Keon Carter, 27 — unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V second or subsequent offense
Deonta Mickens, 19 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense
Kareem Patrick Todd, 34 — hold for Barnwell for safe keeping
David Edward Craig, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
William Theodore Crosby, 56 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person three counts
Anthony Dequane Dukes, 25 — violation of city ordinance unlawful concealed weapon
Julianne Soros, 28 — child endangerment commit certain vehicular offenses with a minor in the vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Trampus Alexander Walker, 45 — domestic violence third degree
Garrett Avery Brower, 34 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000, unlawful communications
Dean Anthony Fabian, 25 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, violation of city ordinance failure to comply, assault and battery third degree
Lorenzo Cruz-Bohorquez, 42 — public disorderly conduct, hold for immigrations
Bethany Medlock Harrison, 32 — domestic violence third degree
Jordan Nicholas Murry, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Wendell Hayes, 59 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Brandon Keith Ingram, 29 — domestic violence second degree
John Roger Jacobson Jr., 26 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Israel Garcia-Sanchez, 24 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving without a license first offense
Daniel Shaquille Bell, 26 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, resisting arrest, oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving papers
Jessica Lauren Malone, 30 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C,) LSD and schedule II first offense two counts
Alexander Cody Malone, 28 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C,) LSD and schedule II first offense two counts, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, unlawful carrying of a pistol
David Mitchell Trakas, 38 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, reckless driving, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense
Henry Allen Johnson, 59 — public disorderly conduct
Christopher Ernell Washington, 31 — receiving stolen goods, $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-1-57)
Malcolm Raheem Stroman, 24 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams of less of hash first offense
Kelvyn Jarquis Stroman, 27 — unlawful carrying of a pistol
Lynnette Elaine Taylor, 54 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Joshua Douglas Moeller, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office