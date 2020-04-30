These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 29, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Erin Nicole Black, 32 — possession, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle bondsman off bond
Steven Troy Black, 30 — domestic violence first degree
Leann Elizabeth Barziloski, 38 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Joey William Leaphart, 51 — sex offender registry violation/failure to register second offense
Travis Deon Bibbs, 37 — burglary non-violent second degree, discharging firearms into a dwelling two counts, possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Cedric Brbrenn Culbreath, 32 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety