These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 23, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
John Joseph Claya II, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of city ordinance failure to obey lawful order
Clifford Anthony Martin, 57 — assault and battery third degree
Donald T. Goggans, 71 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense