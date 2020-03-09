Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 6-8, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Kelly Jean McTier Edwards, 40 — domestic violence third degree

Kimberly Jean D'Souza, 47 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, driving without a license first offense, hold for Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon detainer hold, hold for Las Vegas Metro Police Department, Nevada detainer hold

Jeffrey Allen Leyda, 35 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-1-57)

Tyrone Johnson, 47 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bondsman off bond

Amber Danielle McBeth, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Jason Wade Taylor, 46 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, assault and battery third degree

Brian David Fogg, 26 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer

Sherry Lynn Boyd, 44 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, assault and battery third degree

Jamel Quasheen Thompson, 21 — public disorderly conduct

Randall Eugene Morris Jr., 45 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

Leigh Anne Jones, 37 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

Olivia Grace Gaillard, 18 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Thomas Gordon Widener, 53 — resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Kerrith Cierra Belote, 18 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Stephanie Michelle Rollison, 44 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Vicky Gay Daniel, 49 — assault and battery third degree

Lester Alvin Lewis II, 34 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Tobias Demetrist Johnson, 28 — possession of 28g or less or marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, violation of city ordinance false information to public service officer, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, hold for Edgefield County

Tavio Maurice Corsey, 45 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, driving under suspension first offense bench warrant

Destany Marie Hazel, 20 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, manufacture, possession of Schedule IV drugs except flunitrazepam with intent to distribute

Leonard Phillip Loadholt III, 37 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, possession of narcotics in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, unlawful carrying of pistol

Canesha Alicia Emery, 20 — leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle

Jimmy Lee Paige Jr., 36 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

William Green Badger, 65 — public disorderly conduct

James Clayton Elrod, 44 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Teddy Jerome Bennett, 66 — first degree harassment

David James Hankinson, 36 — failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant two counts

Marvis Vantrial Shaw, 34 — public disorderly conduct

Andrew Wayne Williams, 24 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

Alexandria Danielle Bellido, 31 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Dustin Rae Hicks, 37 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

James Martin Robinson, 60 — public disorderly conduct

Matthew Embry Bradshaw, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Samantha Karen Curatola Wilber, 32 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Kendale McKie, 41 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Derrick Heath Cadden, 22 — public disorderly conduct

Braiham Ivan Aguirre Martinez, 29 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

James Justin Cole, 33 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Jasmine Courtney Ingram, 21 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense

Rickey Joey Dean Anderson Jr., 25 — public disorderly conduct bench warrant

Daniel Joseph Slate, 40 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, failure to pay property tax third and subsequent offense

Allanna Lei Hatcher Lines, 37 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant

David Hawkins, 61 — breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Benny Antonio James, 44 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Michael Victor Charlton Sr., 53 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Tameka Lavette Brown, 40 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

