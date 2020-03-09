These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 6-8, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Kelly Jean McTier Edwards, 40 — domestic violence third degree
Kimberly Jean D'Souza, 47 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, driving without a license first offense, hold for Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon detainer hold, hold for Las Vegas Metro Police Department, Nevada detainer hold
Jeffrey Allen Leyda, 35 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-1-57)
Tyrone Johnson, 47 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bondsman off bond
Amber Danielle McBeth, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Jason Wade Taylor, 46 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, assault and battery third degree
Brian David Fogg, 26 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer
Sherry Lynn Boyd, 44 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, assault and battery third degree
Jamel Quasheen Thompson, 21 — public disorderly conduct
Randall Eugene Morris Jr., 45 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Leigh Anne Jones, 37 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Olivia Grace Gaillard, 18 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Thomas Gordon Widener, 53 — resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Kerrith Cierra Belote, 18 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Stephanie Michelle Rollison, 44 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Vicky Gay Daniel, 49 — assault and battery third degree
Lester Alvin Lewis II, 34 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Tobias Demetrist Johnson, 28 — possession of 28g or less or marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, violation of city ordinance false information to public service officer, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, hold for Edgefield County
Tavio Maurice Corsey, 45 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, driving under suspension first offense bench warrant
Destany Marie Hazel, 20 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, manufacture, possession of Schedule IV drugs except flunitrazepam with intent to distribute
Leonard Phillip Loadholt III, 37 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, possession of narcotics in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, unlawful carrying of pistol
Canesha Alicia Emery, 20 — leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle
Jimmy Lee Paige Jr., 36 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
William Green Badger, 65 — public disorderly conduct
James Clayton Elrod, 44 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Teddy Jerome Bennett, 66 — first degree harassment
David James Hankinson, 36 — failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant two counts
Marvis Vantrial Shaw, 34 — public disorderly conduct
Andrew Wayne Williams, 24 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Alexandria Danielle Bellido, 31 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Dustin Rae Hicks, 37 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
James Martin Robinson, 60 — public disorderly conduct
Matthew Embry Bradshaw, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Samantha Karen Curatola Wilber, 32 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Kendale McKie, 41 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Derrick Heath Cadden, 22 — public disorderly conduct
Braiham Ivan Aguirre Martinez, 29 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
James Justin Cole, 33 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Jasmine Courtney Ingram, 21 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Rickey Joey Dean Anderson Jr., 25 — public disorderly conduct bench warrant
Daniel Joseph Slate, 40 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, failure to pay property tax third and subsequent offense
Allanna Lei Hatcher Lines, 37 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
David Hawkins, 61 — breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Benny Antonio James, 44 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Michael Victor Charlton Sr., 53 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Tameka Lavette Brown, 40 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense