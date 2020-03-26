Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 25, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Ashley Rose Salter, 21 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense

Deborah Lynn Boen, 61 — driving under the influence .16 or more second offense

Tiffany Michele Vaughn, 37 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, driving under the influence less than .10 second offense refused test, hold for S.C. Highway Patrol

Craig Andrew Holston Sr., 50 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person

Kendall Lawrence Powell, 40 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant, shoplifting $2,000 or less

Jeremy Christian Bell, 23 — hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Eugene Lands Jr., 42 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Wes Foster Mullins, 42 — domestic violence second degree, driving without a license first offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense

Holland Joelle James, 49 — public disorderly conduct

Vincent Michael Apel, 30 — hold for Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee

Brian Christopher Kealey, 37 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission

Jennifer Nichole McDonald, 25 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant

Raekwon Monteaz-Ike Mathis, 23 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property

Kendale McKie, 41 — public disorderly conduct

Tags