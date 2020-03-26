These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 25, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Ashley Rose Salter, 21 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Deborah Lynn Boen, 61 — driving under the influence .16 or more second offense
Tiffany Michele Vaughn, 37 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, driving under the influence less than .10 second offense refused test, hold for S.C. Highway Patrol
Craig Andrew Holston Sr., 50 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Kendall Lawrence Powell, 40 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant, shoplifting $2,000 or less
Jeremy Christian Bell, 23 — hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Eugene Lands Jr., 42 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Wes Foster Mullins, 42 — domestic violence second degree, driving without a license first offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense
Holland Joelle James, 49 — public disorderly conduct
Vincent Michael Apel, 30 — hold for Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee
Brian Christopher Kealey, 37 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Jennifer Nichole McDonald, 25 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant
Raekwon Monteaz-Ike Mathis, 23 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property
Kendale McKie, 41 — public disorderly conduct