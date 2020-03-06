These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 5, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Mary Gillianne Raynor, 18 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, vehicular tire violation, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Teika Nike Stevens, 27 — manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, possession with intent to distribute marijuana first offense bench warrant
Lloyd Henderson Widener III, 20 — unlawful carrying of pistol
Dustin Shane Webster, 26 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
James Adam Jackson, 30 — violation of county ordinance damaging county property
Joshua Michael Chase, 31 — hold for Edgefield County probation
Alea Yvonna Kothakapu, 38 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Billy Bryan Padgett, 31 — armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed bondsman off bond
Kristie Lynn Beasley, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
David James Fortis, 35 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Michael Marquis Harley, 34 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury, violation of city ordinance failure to comply
Marrington Elizabeth Moltzen, 22 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person three counts
Cody Chevy Bunn, 24 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more