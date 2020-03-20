These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 19, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Sharon Latasha Lewis, 37 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Tavia Ann Legette, 37 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Billy Bryan Padgett, 31 — assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct third degree
James Louie Corley Jr., 55 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Joseph van Petrie, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Magan Ann Goodwin, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
William Arthur Green, 30 — malicious injury/willful injury to courthouse or jail
Chasity Dawn Wood, 43 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Najee Dewone Crite, 30 — domestic violence second degree, kidnapping
Samantha Wynette Hearn, 27 — indecent exposure, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant
Randall Clayton Holcombe, 47 — operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Andre Rochad McNair, 38 — federally chartered or insured financial institution crime, forgery value less than $10,000
Julie Ann Johnson, 47 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bench warrant, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond
Steven Jerome Moton, 48 — deface vehicle license plate with intent to defraud bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bench warrant
Christopher Lamont Aiken, 37 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving without a license first offense