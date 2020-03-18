Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 17, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Christopher Martin Hancock, 47 — hold for McCormick County

Ronnie Lee Chambers, 34 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond

Robert Tremain West, 27 — assault and battery second degree bondsman off bond

Jessica Hellinger Nichols, 37 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia

Joseph Maston Jr., 32 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Tony Chemell Bryant, 34 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Grover Eddie Scott Jr., 48 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant

Jonathan Adrian Kick, 43 — obtaining signature or property under false pretenses

Darryl Grant Victoria, 42 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant

Melynda Hadden Welch, 53 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Malcolm Jordan Victoria, 28 — assault and battery third degree, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant

Andary Lewis Doyle, 43 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant

James Martin Robinson, 60 — public disorderly conduct

Kyndrick Jarell Cave, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services per National Crime Information Center hit

 

