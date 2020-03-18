These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 17, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Christopher Martin Hancock, 47 — hold for McCormick County
Ronnie Lee Chambers, 34 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
Robert Tremain West, 27 — assault and battery second degree bondsman off bond
Jessica Hellinger Nichols, 37 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia
Joseph Maston Jr., 32 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Tony Chemell Bryant, 34 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Grover Eddie Scott Jr., 48 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Jonathan Adrian Kick, 43 — obtaining signature or property under false pretenses
Darryl Grant Victoria, 42 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Melynda Hadden Welch, 53 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Malcolm Jordan Victoria, 28 — assault and battery third degree, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Andary Lewis Doyle, 43 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
James Martin Robinson, 60 — public disorderly conduct
Kyndrick Jarell Cave, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services per National Crime Information Center hit