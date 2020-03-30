These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 27-29, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Antavius Daqwan Butler, 25 — contempt of municipal court domestic violence third degree bench warrant
John Daniel Boone II, 37 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person
James Temple Paul III, 53 — receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-1-57) two counts
Douglas Lee Schultz, 50 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement)
David Levi Robinson, 37 — public disorderly conduct two counts, assault and battery third degree
Darrin Marquile Holston Jr., 26 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury
Jesus Moreno Seville, 34 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of cocaine first offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Ronnie Calvin Key, 35 — public disorderly conduct
Erin Abney, 33 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Johnnie Lee Robinson Jr., 54 — domestic violence third degree, failure to pay and appear family court bench warrant three counts
Manuel Garcia-Atamira, 36 — driving under the influence per se/driving under unlawful alcohol content .16 or more first offense
Marcus Rodrequiz Jones, 28 — manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, unlawful carrying of a pistol, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully
Rickey Joey Dean Anderson Jr., 25 — assault and battery third degree
Johnnie Lee Robinson Jr., 54 — hold for U.S. Marshals
Gabriel Buenafe Sia, 19 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense
Lester Keith Herron, 51 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Anthony Scott Deese, 45 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Darryl Amadeus Gay, 21 — receiving stolen goods more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections
Keith Bernard Swearingen, 53 — domestic violence third degree