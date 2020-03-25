These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 24, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Ryan Jeremiah Isaacs, 25 — receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant
Thaddeus Deangelo Albright, 28 — forgery less than $10,000
Timothy Horton Twitty, 39 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base second offense, public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance/failure to comply
Daniel Winston Barrs, 39 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Jeremy Christian Bell, 23 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections
Dezman Devontaye Williams, 25 — violation of city ordinance/failure to comply bench warrant, forgery less than $10,000, hold for Batesburg-Leesville Police, hold for Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Zalair George Knowles, 21 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, burglary (non-violent) second degree
Buddy David Gunter, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Richard Lamont Labbe, 57 — domestic violence third degree, hold for McCormick County Sheriff’s Office