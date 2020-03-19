These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 18, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Faith Basara Potorski, 24 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Kenneth Ray Eubanks, 44 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Juan Alberto Padron, 23 — assault and battery third degree two counts, hold for immigration
James Henry Mobley, 39 — manufacture, possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue
Deborah Gray Tucker, 55 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing methamphetamine)
James Edward Rumph, 40 — hold for Charleston County Sheriff’s Office
Christine Brooks, 62 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Courtni Nicole Schmitt, 36 — possession of a controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond three counts, manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and schedule II first offense bondsman off bond, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base second offense bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, furnish or possess contraband in county or municipal prisons bondsman off bond two counts, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense bondsman off bond, child endangerment/commit certain vehicular offenses with a minor in the vehicle three counts bondsman off bond
Bobby Lee McCullough, 57 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Antron Darel Willis, 30 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Kasey Jones, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Sheena Cani Senol, 34 — hold for Aiken County detention center, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused
Taysha Lanee Willis, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less