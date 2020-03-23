These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 20-22, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
David Eugene Mikell Sr., 40 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Kip Timothy Smith Jr., 25 — assault and battery third degree
Brittney Nicole Jefferson, 26 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Eric Kyle Gibbons, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury
Chasity Dawn Wood, 43 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle bondsman off bond
Crystal Rae Carr, 43 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense two counts
Karen Scott Rhoden Williams, 43 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc. 4g or more but less than 14g first offense, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Elizabeth Marilann Armstrong Scott, 50 — trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc. 4g or more but less than 14g first offense, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Zarius Rashad Morgan, 18 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Joshua Allen Busbee, 41 — failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant
Angela Marie Spivey, 27 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense results pending, manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Jonas Mitchell Fulmer, 35 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $10,000, shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Leon Devario Hankins, 18 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury
Laura Alice Padgett Varney, 55 — magistrate violation restraining order bench warrant, violation of restraining order issued in Magistrate Court bondsman off bond two counts, violation of city ordinance failure to comply bondsman off bond
Peggy Williams Patterson, 56 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Ashley Logan Stowell, 33 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree
Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — domestic violence first degree
Anthony Chymina Council, 55 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance failure to comply
Kenneth Andrew Whitaker Jr., 27 — domestic violence first degree
Malcolm Jordan Victoria, 28 — assault and battery third degree bondsman off bond
Martin Aguilar, 25 — public disorderly conduct
Hakim Malik Thomas, 43 — public disorderly conduct
Malcolm Jordan Victoria, 28 — resisting arrest; oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process bondsman off bond
Leigh Anne Jones, 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
Derrell Lamont Padgett, 40 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense