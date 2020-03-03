These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 2, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Erin Elizabeth Prescott, 37 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense, fraudulent check or stop payment more than $1,000 first offense two counts
Savannah Lee Andrews, 24 — domestic violence third degree
Tyree Maurice Penn, 24 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, possessing weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole
James Adam Jackson Jr., 30 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base second offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Adam Jake Letbetter, 25 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bench warrant
Jeffery Martin, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Christopher Scott Chaney, 33 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, hold for Lexington County
Shawn Joshua Senters, 35 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
David Morgan Hedglin Jr., 39 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Talmage Quashawn Raheem Martin, 27 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Jonathan Art Lincoln, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
Anna Hanna Morrison, 66 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Larry Marvin Campbell, 43 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Jeremy Dewayne Ready, 27 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $10,000 bench warrant
Alfonzo Junior Blocker Sr., 37 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense