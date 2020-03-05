Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 4, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Cameron Kenneth Kneece, 31 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent

Joshua Caleb Howard, 22 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks where fuel, lubricants are stored, assault and battery third degree bondsman off bond, possession, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle value $2,000 bondsman off bond, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond

James Marvin Hammett, 48 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Paul Arnold Smith Jr., 30 — assault and battery second degree, assault and battery third degree two counts

Dylan Douglas Bennett, 30 — hold for Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office

Larry Wayne Chambers, 29 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Adam Jake Letbetter, 25 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond

Patricia Ann Garvin, 45 — assault and battery second degree bondsman off bond

Ramone Jarvon Eubanks, 39 — failure to pay bench warrant

Terry Carllain Cadden, 38 — manufacture of methamphetamine first offense bondsman off bond

Charles Daniel Harrison, 35 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts

Amanda Deloise Cheatham, 37 — failure to provide proper paperwork bench warrant

Rick Jason Scarboro Sr., 41 — failure to pay bench warrant

Allen Scott Brown, 35 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Victor Kendria Curry, 44 — armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon

Trevor Daisean Williams, 30 — receiving stolen goods value $10,000 or more

Clinton Joseph Brown, 40 — public disorderly conduct

Willie Lamont Chapman, 46 — domestic violence third degree, public disorderly conduct

Shiann Marie Buff, 19 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Destiny Michelle Buff, 18 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

 

