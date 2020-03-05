These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 4, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Cameron Kenneth Kneece, 31 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent
Joshua Caleb Howard, 22 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks where fuel, lubricants are stored, assault and battery third degree bondsman off bond, possession, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle value $2,000 bondsman off bond, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond
James Marvin Hammett, 48 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Paul Arnold Smith Jr., 30 — assault and battery second degree, assault and battery third degree two counts
Dylan Douglas Bennett, 30 — hold for Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office
Larry Wayne Chambers, 29 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Adam Jake Letbetter, 25 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
Patricia Ann Garvin, 45 — assault and battery second degree bondsman off bond
Ramone Jarvon Eubanks, 39 — failure to pay bench warrant
Terry Carllain Cadden, 38 — manufacture of methamphetamine first offense bondsman off bond
Charles Daniel Harrison, 35 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Amanda Deloise Cheatham, 37 — failure to provide proper paperwork bench warrant
Rick Jason Scarboro Sr., 41 — failure to pay bench warrant
Allen Scott Brown, 35 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Victor Kendria Curry, 44 — armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Trevor Daisean Williams, 30 — receiving stolen goods value $10,000 or more
Clinton Joseph Brown, 40 — public disorderly conduct
Willie Lamont Chapman, 46 — domestic violence third degree, public disorderly conduct
Shiann Marie Buff, 19 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Destiny Michelle Buff, 18 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less