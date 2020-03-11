These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 10, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Phillip Paul Goodyear, 46 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Robert Anthony Redrick, 42 — possession of a controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense bench warrant, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Richard Ray Dale mason, 29 — hold for Aiken County detention center
Erica Danielle Jeffords, 24 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, shoplifting bench warrant
Olivia Renae Goforth, 26 — shoplifting, hold for Columbia County, Georgia
Edward Junior Johnson, 45 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave upon request bondsman off bond, contempt of municipal court bench warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave upon request bench warrant
Eddie Perez Valesquez, 43 — public disorderly conduct, hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Kelvin Sharod Addison, 34 — domestic violence third degree
Melissa Michelle Beltran, 48 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less two counts
Erin Gaye Heyward Peterson, 36 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less