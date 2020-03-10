These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 9, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Ernest Woodward IV, 22 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense bondsman off bond, possess of narcotics in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense bench warrant
Michael Victor Charlton Sr., 53 — hold for Aiken County department of corrections warrant
Leonard Phillip Loadholt III, 37 — hold for Aiken County department of corrections warrant
John Preston Robertson, 36 — hold for Aiken County Department of Public Safety warrant
Daniel Shaquille Bell, 25 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
Elizabeth Gail Campbell, 40 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Corey Deondrey Nabritt, 25 — domestic violence third degree
Montell Harling, 18 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, violations of city ordinance/failure to comply, unlawful carrying of pistol
Stacey Lamont Bing, 46 — violation of court order of protection
Stephanie Stallings, 34 — contempt of family court by adult
Kimberly Jean D'Souza, 47 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud, financial transaction card forgery
Stuart Daniel Hutto, 43 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Destiny Mercedes Butler, 20 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six-month period four counts, financial transaction card theft
Pepper Forest Parker, 26 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six-month period four counts
Regina Katrel McKnight, 37 — hold for Hartsville Police Department, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000
Maurice Leeonte Owens, 33 — forgery value less than $10,000
Jennifer Renee Brogden, 40 — driving under the influence less than .10 third offense, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Jerico Fernando Blair, 48 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Christopher Ryan Milligan, 28 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Jesse Roland Shackelford, 50 — assault and battery third degree bondsman off bond
Richard Ray Dale Mason, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Joshua Wade Newsome, 37 — breach of peace nonaggravated in nature
Phillip Paul Goodyear, 46 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less enhancement