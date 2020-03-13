Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 12, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

William Cody Beard, 35 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine excludes manufacturing meth first offense

April Marie Padgett, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request 

Adam John Poore, 30 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less or marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Robert Anthony Redrick, 42 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond

Marcos Javier Cortes Tadeo, 27 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle

Valerie Ann Baldree, 30 — unlawful communication

Nicholas George Ard, 39 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

Joseph Eric Rowe, 36 — public disorderly conduct bench warrant

Marvin Jay Floyd, 53 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Matthew Jonathan Tant, 19 — sexual exploitation of a minor second degree, sexual exploitation of a minor third degree 11 counts

Sparkle Desiree Dowdy, 41 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Chelsea Nichole Janes, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense bench warrant

Tristian Judith Savannah Waddell, 20 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Brandon Davaun Hart, 29 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance/failure to comply

Candice Patricia Wise, 34 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Calvin Quinn Johnson, 31 — public disorderly conduct

Talmadge Milton Tinsley, 39 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Tags