These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 11, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Janice Yvonne Cato, 61 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Treyquan Rashad Morning, 19 — violation of city ordinance/urinating in public

Katie Lashay Campbell, 19 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Heather Michelle Gibbs, 33 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000 bench warrant

James Dean Baker Jr., 35 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle

Candy Lynn Morris, 39 — public disorderly conduct

Hudson Mackennan Huckabee, 20 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Bill Ray Nolan, 41 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services detainer hold for Florence

Jesse Roland Shackelford, 50 — assault and battery third degree

Brandon Ahkeim Reed, 29 — hold for Barnwell City detainer hold

William Devone Creech, 32 — hold for Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold

Calvin Junior Lowman, 43 — striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold

Malik Davon Lee, 24 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Bill Richard Herrin, 52 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense

Thomas Alexander Foreman III, 35 — public disorderly conduct

Desmond Kean Harley, 29 — violation of a county ordinance/animal creating a nuisance, violation of a county ordinance/failure to vaccinate

Steven Troy Payton, 30 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts

Eli Joseph Burke, 18 — hold for North Carolina Department of Public Safety detainer hold

Detrick Russell Thompson, 29 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash

Travis Campbell, 40 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only) two counts

Nicholas George Ard, 39 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

Linda Marie Hubbard, 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant

Donnie Stewart McPherson, 46 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrants

Christopher Moses Lawrence, 35 — civil contempt order failure to pay two counts

Larry Lee Rinn Jr., 49 — possession, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, violation of drug distribution law prohibited Acts B penalties

 

