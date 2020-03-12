These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 11, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Janice Yvonne Cato, 61 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Treyquan Rashad Morning, 19 — violation of city ordinance/urinating in public
Katie Lashay Campbell, 19 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Heather Michelle Gibbs, 33 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000 bench warrant
James Dean Baker Jr., 35 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle
Candy Lynn Morris, 39 — public disorderly conduct
Hudson Mackennan Huckabee, 20 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Bill Ray Nolan, 41 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services detainer hold for Florence
Jesse Roland Shackelford, 50 — assault and battery third degree
Brandon Ahkeim Reed, 29 — hold for Barnwell City detainer hold
William Devone Creech, 32 — hold for Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Calvin Junior Lowman, 43 — striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Malik Davon Lee, 24 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Bill Richard Herrin, 52 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Thomas Alexander Foreman III, 35 — public disorderly conduct
Desmond Kean Harley, 29 — violation of a county ordinance/animal creating a nuisance, violation of a county ordinance/failure to vaccinate
Steven Troy Payton, 30 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Eli Joseph Burke, 18 — hold for North Carolina Department of Public Safety detainer hold
Detrick Russell Thompson, 29 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash
Travis Campbell, 40 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only) two counts
Nicholas George Ard, 39 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Linda Marie Hubbard, 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Donnie Stewart McPherson, 46 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrants
Christopher Moses Lawrence, 35 — civil contempt order failure to pay two counts
Larry Lee Rinn Jr., 49 — possession, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, violation of drug distribution law prohibited Acts B penalties