These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 16, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Syndria Thomas Harrison Jr., 47 — contempt of family court by adult failure to pay
Malcolm Jordan Victoria, 28 — assault and battery third degree
Bryan Christopher McNalley, 35 — public disorderly conduct
Darryl Gene Jackson Jr., 32 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, public disorderly conduct
Ariel Linn Prothman, 35 — burglary third degree first offense
D'Marcus Shanchez Stevens, 30 — trespassing/entry on another's land for various purposes without permission
Antonio Diaz-Grijalva, 24 — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Ricky Lorenzo Harden, 27 — hold for Aiken Probation
Sondia Barbaratina Jones, 38 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Robert Tremain West III, 27 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, malicious injury to tree, house/trespass upon real property injury value $2,000
Reginald Lashawn Norman, 45 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000
Marcos Javier Cortes Tadeo, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
John Seigler Copley, 38 — public disorderly conduct
Robert Lewis Beard II, 40 — lewd act, committing or attempting lewd act upon child under 16 two counts, criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt victim 11 to 14 years two counts, criminal sexual conduct with minor third degree commit/attempt lewd act three counts, criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt victim under 11 years of age