These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 26, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Alfred Gene Good, 58 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000, public disorderly conduct, threatening life, person or family of public employee
Ciderrius Lovett, 24 — public disorderly conduct, reckless driving
Candy Lynn Morris, 40 — violation of city ordinance/public drunk
Joseph Wayne Bunn, 40 — domestic violence third degree
Joshua Duane Vaughan, 36 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, violation of city ordinance/disobeying a lawful order
Rodriquez Tyrone Gilmore, 39 — public disorderly conduct
Jaquan Avant Guzman, 22 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Robert Lee Walker Jr., 49 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense bench warrant
Brittany Leigh Crowe, 25 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000
Nicholas Michael Carty, 39 — driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status bondsman off bond
James Davis Allen, 35 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Bridgitt Stephanie Avellaneda Robles, 26 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
La Porsha D'Vonnya Williams, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, possession of 28 gram (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense