These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Feb. 28-March 1, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Anthony Eugene Milledge, 44 — possession of cocaine, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Brandy Ann Still, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Audra Rose Williamson, 28 — assault and battery third degree two counts, malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense
Keshonn Alandrett Brown, 48 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense
Courtney Nicole Pyle, 26 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Monishia Teria Courtney, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Jeremy Sly Jones, 27 — concealable weapon permit not in possession, manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogous
George Alexander Huntington, 18 — manufacture, possession of Schedule IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute, possession of other controlled substances in Schedule I to V first offense
Cody Aaron Jackson Sanders, 28 — failure to pay and pay family court bench warrant
Christopher Robert Barnes, 51 — unlawful conduct towards child
Alfred Lamont Wilson, 29 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Christopher Dalton Sheppard, 18 — assault and battery third degree
Sherri Randall Smith, 52 — trespass after notice
Terry Carllain Cadden, 38 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base first offense, false information to police, trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc. 4g or more but less than 14g second offense, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, burglary non-violent second degree, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant
Robert Shaw Jr., 24 — simple larceny $2,000 or less
Braidy Demondra Lee, 21 — simple larceny $2,000 or less, hold for South Carolina detention center
Starice Nicole Corley Grinage, 42 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Donald Ellis Mizell Jr., 46 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Christopher Bernard Manago, 50 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Nicholas Robert Dehayes, 34 — public disorderly conduct
Raymond Kitching, 67 — public disorderly conduct
Troy Vidal Brown, 26 — driving without a license first offense, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Luther Stephone Elliott, 31 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension, driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, hold for Edgefield County
Charles Edward Richardson Jr., 38 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Deshawn Scott, 46 — domestic violence third degree
Tyree Maurice Penn, 24 — public disorderly conduct, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, domestic violence second degree, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person two counts, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services per National Crime Information Center Richland County, hold for West Columbia Police Department per National Crime Information Center, hold for Jasper County Sheriff's Office per National Crime Information Center
Dean Deon Gartrell, 42 — failure to pay family court bench warrant four counts
Arthur Forest Robb Jr., 59 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Quentell Royal, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Christopher Cale Trull, 36 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Mary Casey Theresa Sherlock, 22 — assault and battery third degree
Michael Ryan Stickle, 38 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person, violation of city ordinance failure to comply