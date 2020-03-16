These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 13-15, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Andrew Jefferson Black, 48 — ordinance/animals creating a nuisance bench warrant three counts
Veronica Martinez-Solano, 41 — public disorderly conduct, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, hold for immigration
Candice Kaye Moseley, 27 — domestic violence third degree commitment
Tammy Freeman Gaskins, 49 — domestic violence third degree bondsman off bond
Tyeoric Jalique Flagler, 19 — unlawful carrying of pistol, possession of other controlled substances in Schedule I to V first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Maurice Anderson Jr., 23 — possession of other controlled substances in Schedule I to V first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, unlawful carrying of pistol
Gerald Wayne Manning Jr., 23 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury
Lakesha Lowe, 38 — ill treatment of animals in general, torture two counts, violation of county ordinance – tethering commitment, violation of county ordinance – failure to vaccinate commitment
Cordarrell Jamal Miller, 32 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, domestic violence third degree, attempts to burn, willful and malicious, malicious injury to animals, personal property
James William Washington, 54 — domestic violence second degree, assault and battery third degree bench warrant
Christopher Richard Hoppe, 35 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Brandon Louis Williams, 32 — public disorderly conduct bench warrant
Lee Armstrong Hightower, 55 — reckless driving, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant
Thomas Martin Gunter, 40 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Jaleel Zaree Thompkins, 28 — forgery less than $10,000
Albert Dawson Jr., 58 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Charles Edward Bush Sr., 64 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test
Joseph Michel, 50 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, manufacture meth first offense
Trellis Raoul Weathersbee, 37 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Brandon Antonio Moore, 34 — manufacture meth first offense
William James Pearson Jr., 43 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Joseph Quezada, 36 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Tyrik Gerard Bright, 39 — public disorderly conduct
Richard Jay Barker, 51 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Joshua Ryan Mead, 31 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Maurice Dallas Moore, 33 — domestic violence third degree mutual
Brittany Corcoran Moore, 31 — domestic violence third degree mutual
Robert Laverne Pounds Jr., 35 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Akeya Leshell Johnson, 22 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Marvin Jay Floyd, 53 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bondsman off bond
David Michael Lasowitz, 30 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) two counts, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Christina Joanne Majure, 34 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) first offense, shoplifting $2,000 or less
Ricky Lorenzo Harden Jr., 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, violation of city ordinance failure to comply four counts, domestic violence third degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, assault and battery third degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury $2,000
John Seigler Copley, 38 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, public disorderly conduct bench warrant
Lucas Anthony Defillips, 18 — breach of peace nonaggravated in nature
Katelyn Nicole Kocher, 23 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Joseph Brandon Bearden, 50 — violation of city ordinance public drunk, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, Animal Fighting or Baiting Act penalty
Wayne Christopher Dowling, 49 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Lisa Marie Henderson, 25 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Brian Antonio Robinson, 36 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Jignesh Kiritbhai Desai, 42 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Tamecka Sade Watson, 31 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, driving without a license first offense, failure to give or giving improper turn signal, stop signal, etc.
Stacey Aaron Hawkins, 26 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury, pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Kahlo Michael Calhoun, 24 — public disorderly conduct, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury $2,000, assault and battery third degree
Kerry Nina Cochran, 59 — public disorderly conduct
Chadd Lamar Hooper, 18 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Antonio Diaz-Grijalva, 24 — driving without a license first offense