Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 27-29, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Antavius Daqwan Butler, 25 — contempt of municipal court domestic violence third degree bench warrant

John Daniel Boone II, 37 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person

James Temple Paul III, 53 — receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-1-57) two counts

Douglas Lee Schultz, 50 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement)

David Levi Robinson, 37 — public disorderly conduct two counts, assault and battery third degree

Darrin Marquile Holston Jr., 26 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury

Jesus Moreno Seville, 34 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of cocaine first offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Ronnie Calvin Key, 35 — public disorderly conduct

Erin Abney, 33 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Johnnie Lee Robinson Jr., 54 — domestic violence third degree, failure to pay and appear family court bench warrant three counts

Manuel Garcia-Atamira, 36 — driving under the influence per se/driving under unlawful alcohol content .16 or more first offense

Marcus Rodrequiz Jones, 28 — manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, unlawful carrying of a pistol, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully

Rickey Joey Dean Anderson Jr., 25 — assault and battery third degree

Johnnie Lee Robinson Jr., 54 — hold for U.S. Marshals

Gabriel Buenafe Sia, 19 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense

Lester Keith Herron, 51 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

Anthony Scott Deese, 45 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Darryl Amadeus Gay, 21 — receiving stolen goods more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections

Keith Bernard Swearingen, 53 — domestic violence third degree

