These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 26, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Billy Ray Jackson, 70 — breach of peace aggravated in nature, resisting/assault, beat or wound police officer serving process
Amanda Danielle Stephens, 31 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Fredrick Lawrence, 34 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Patricia Ann Richardson, 51 — public disorderly conduct commitment, public drunk commitment, trespassing/entry on another's land for various purposes without permission
Eddie David Brockington, 36 — family court failure to appear commitment
Kamarcus Hakiem Williams, 21 — hold for University of Aiken Police Department
Gary Leanard Camp, 75 — violation of probation
Lena Danielle Meriweather, 42 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash
Jesus Castillo Cardenas, 43 — violation of city ordinance (use state code if possible) two counts, domestic violence second degree
Amber Lynn Franklin, 20 — hold for Lincoln County Sheriff's Officer per the National Crime Information Center
Tiffany Nicole Padgett, 37 — contempt of municipal court breach of trust bench warrant