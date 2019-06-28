These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 27, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Erika Lynn Youngblood Williams, 40 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond, contraband possession by prisoner furnishing or attempt to furnish
Stevie Leigh Kneece, 33 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, contraband possession by prisoner furnishing or attempt to furnish, contempt failure to appear
Andre Donnell Gantt, 33 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash second or subsequent offense
Nicholas Joseph Arico, 47 — unlawful carrying of a pistol
Jeremy Kyle Kirkland, 39 — receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender statute
Dajoun Tajha Martin, 18 — driving without a license first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Brian Tracy Ledbetter Jr., 19 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine second offense (excludes manufacturing meth), manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections per the National Crime Information Center
Cleveland Watkins Sr., 59 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, driving without a license first offense, speeding more than 15 but less than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit
Travone Molete Johnson, 18 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results), burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree
Matthew Hunter Price, 18 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)
Catherine Megan Munoz, 41 — hold for Aiken County Detention Center warrant, public disorderly conduct
Christopher Alan Powell, 30 — window tinting or sunscreening operating vehicle in violation of regulation, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation second offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, hold for Aiken County probation
Samuel Eugene Grice, 50 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia, per the National Crime Information Center