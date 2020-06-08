These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 5-7, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Bobby Lee McCullough, 57 — trespassing/entry on another's land for various purposes without permission
Kristopher Caine Sheppard, 18 — assault and battery third degree
Sophie Laverne Carter, 44 — public disorderly conduct
Toby Makhail Holt, 20 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply, malicious injury to animals, personal property municipal court bench warrant
Christopher Damien Hegler, 27 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Stephanie Marinda Landy, 44 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Davonte Jaquon West, 19 — hold for electronic monitoring
Robert Laverne Pounds Jr., 35 — assault and battery second degree
Michal Solich, 25 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Carrie Anne Blackburn, 47 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense municipal court commitment
Alvin Hollingsworth, 38 — public disorderly conduct
Amy Richelle Pennington, 37 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department two counts, operating motor vehicle without license in possession, hold for Saline, Kansas
Patricia Michelle Lewis, 37 — assault and battery third degree
Amber Lynn Trull, 30 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Tracy Lee Snipes, 41 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Samantha Wynette Hearn, 27 — breach of peace non-aggravated in nature
Reco Juarez Merriweather, 35 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense, use of 911 number unlawfully
Jessica Nellandra Hill, 28 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less
Ronald Jonathan Gary, 37 — public disorderly conduct
Shana Bell Koss, 36 — public disorderly conduct
Lascotia Danielle Trim, 31 — unlawful communication
Ronnie Calvin Key, 36 — public disorderly conduct
Prentiss Jacobey Dobey, 38 — violation of beginner’s permit, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered
William Larry Key Jr., 52 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) two counts
Bethany Lauren Widener, 31 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Carrie Ann Key, 37 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Michael Thomas Smith, 24 — hit and run of attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, malicious injury to animals, personal property, domestic violence second degree
Jonathan Ryan Schumpert, 32 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Steven Gage Shelton, 24 — domestic violence second degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property
Justin Quinton Smith, 24 — domestic violence third degree
Jonathan Art Lincoln, 37 — unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond, possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C,) LSD and schedule II first offense bondsman off bond, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more bondsman off bond
Terry Donial Woods Jr., 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Michael Reeves, 38 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense
Mary Bridget Brooks, 23 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Latoya Monique Chisolm, 36 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor two counts, assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)
Gregory Clark Carpenter Jr., 38 — assault and battery third degree