These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 4, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Christopher Reed Carter, 38 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Lewis Owens Jr., 46 — trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc. 14 grams or more but less than 28 grams
Mack Carlton James Jr., 28 — obtain signature or property under false pretenses value $2,000 or less
Shandaya Jaqualine Bunn, 25 — assault and battery second degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 two counts, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Adonis EJ Moment, 36 — sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, unlawful carrying of pistol
Jasmine Tametria Sulton, 28 — assault and battery third degree
Jeffrey Todd Frazier, 31 — escape/attempted escape or possess tools to escape from prison, recapture, violation Drug Distribution Law, Prohibited Acts B, penalties, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Shanna Marie Swearingen, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request magistrates court committed two counts
Victoria Caitlin Corbett, 27 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, violation Drug Distribution Law, Prohibited Acts B, penalties
Emma Gene Victoria Mace, 19 — public disorderly conduct
Chester Lee Settles, 30 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Zachary Tyler Anderson, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Cody Dewayne Phelps, 19 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant