These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 3, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Logan Emanuel Lines, 18 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Stephen Lee Burgess, 32 — domestic violence third degree
Alicia Elaine Mason, 48 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Jeffery Michael Stodghill, 32 — entry on another’s pasture or other lands after notice
Joseph Eric Rowe, 36 — violation of city ordinance/resisting arrest, interfering with police
Adonis Elijah Juan Moment, 36 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine second offense, manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and schedule II second offense
Steven Troy Black, 30 — domestic violence first degree bondsman off bond
Michael Dean Campbell, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Steven Troy Black, 30 — violation of a court order of protection bondsman off bond
Jessica Brooke Belle-Grey, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Justin Regis McCall, 29 — domestic violence third degree
Brandon Boyd Allen, 29 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person
Carrie Rachel Mullet, 22 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Kara Kristine Johnson, 45 — open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle
Brian Michael Fleming, 38 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Ashley Nicole Wilson, 27 — assault and battery third degree