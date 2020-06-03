Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 2, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Torrance Anthony Gantt, 36 — hold for Maryland, assault and battery third degree

Barry Allen Branson, 36 — hold for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Candy Lynn Morris, 40 — public disorderly conduct

Deveita Marie Arnold, 33 — domestic violence third degree

Malorie Brooke Rentz, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Marcus Leon Washington, 20 — assault and battery third degree, contraband/furnish or possession or prohibited items in county or municipal prisons

Timothy Jamar Bryant, 33 — domestic violence second degree bondsman off bond

Janambre O’Quillian Fuewell, 19 — breach of peace nonaggravated in nature

Jermaine Darnell Garriett Jr., 23 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections

Michael David Mazzie, 40 — contempt of magistrate’s court

Harold McLincold Stephens Jr., 57 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol

Jared Quinn Padgett, 23 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

Toby Terell Fuewell, 19 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, malicious injury to animals, personal property

Anthony Wayne Boatwright, 46 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, hold for Saluda County Sheriff’s Office

Kalem Malik Knowles, 42 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree/commit or attempt a lewd act

Samuel Lewis Dillard III, 33 — ill treatment of animals in general/overworking first offense

Johnnie Adrian Peake, 50 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, traffic/failure to dim lights

