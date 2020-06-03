These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 2, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Torrance Anthony Gantt, 36 — hold for Maryland, assault and battery third degree
Barry Allen Branson, 36 — hold for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office
Candy Lynn Morris, 40 — public disorderly conduct
Deveita Marie Arnold, 33 — domestic violence third degree
Malorie Brooke Rentz, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Marcus Leon Washington, 20 — assault and battery third degree, contraband/furnish or possession or prohibited items in county or municipal prisons
Timothy Jamar Bryant, 33 — domestic violence second degree bondsman off bond
Janambre O’Quillian Fuewell, 19 — breach of peace nonaggravated in nature
Jermaine Darnell Garriett Jr., 23 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections
Michael David Mazzie, 40 — contempt of magistrate’s court
Harold McLincold Stephens Jr., 57 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol
Jared Quinn Padgett, 23 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Toby Terell Fuewell, 19 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, malicious injury to animals, personal property
Anthony Wayne Boatwright, 46 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, hold for Saluda County Sheriff’s Office
Kalem Malik Knowles, 42 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree/commit or attempt a lewd act
Samuel Lewis Dillard III, 33 — ill treatment of animals in general/overworking first offense
Johnnie Adrian Peake, 50 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, traffic/failure to dim lights