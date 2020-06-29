Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 26-28, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Clinton Douglas Blackwood, 32 — public disorderly conduct

Christopher Gruber, 50 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request municipal court commitment, violation of city ordinance municipal court commitment

Stephen Eugene Walker, 44 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Rashiem Creswell, 27 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Terry Lee Mashburn, 58 — assault and battery second degree

Marquise Dayshawn Freeman, 23 — domestic violence third degree

Raede’jana Frazier, 22 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Robert A. Patterson, 70 — assault and battery third degree, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person

Joseph Allen Keenan, 48 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base second offense, non-registered vehicle, failure to register or false statement, reckless driving, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

Monroe Hall III, 28 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Tabatha Ruth McDaniel, 39 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense three counts, hold for Richmond County per the National Crime Information Center hit

Sergio Trevor Villalobos, 28 — public disorderly conduct

Caleb Eathan Belote, 39 — burglary (violent) (after June 20, 1985) second degree, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services per the National Crime Information Center (Aiken)

Cody Edward Robbins, 29 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, domestic violence third degree, purse snatching not grand larceny, robbery or privily stealing, malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000, assault and battery third degree, shoplifting municipal court bench warrant

Brandon Wayne Smith, 31 — domestic violence second degree

Curtis Wayne Padgett, 47 — disorderly conduct violation of city ordinance

Kimberly Denise Bloomer, 50 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Roosevelt Jack Jones III, 34 — public disorderly conduct

Randall Lee Hardy, 31 — manufacture, possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam

Anthony Davis Coates Jr., 27 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury two counts, public disorderly conduct

Joshua Allen Busbee, 41 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Monroe Hall Jr., 46 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Mark Anthony Sims, 50 — domestic violence second degree

Paul Bruce Banks Jr., 34 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test

Seth Kegan Nichols, 22 — assault and battery third degree two counts

Cayden Von Nichols, 19 — assault and battery third degree two counts

Matthew Miles Jolley, 32 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, failure to comply violation of city ordinance

Neil Anthony Ladd II, 56 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000, domestic violence third degree

Amanda Nicole Hair Wood, 30 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Joe Brooks Jr., 52 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

Gregory Antione Johnson, 42 — assault and battery third degree, contempt of magistrate’s court failure to appear

Barry Harold Cook, 26 — hold

Steven Turner, 51 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent more than $2,000, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant, malicious injury to animals, personal property magistrate court bench warrant

Cornelius Omar Mitchell, 33 — possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole two counts, pointing and presenting firearms at a person three counts, manufacture, possession of other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam with intent to distribute, violation of drug distribution law prohibited acts B, penalties, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

