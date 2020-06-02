These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 1, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Wendi Michelle Ridge, 46 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Terry Ray Taylor Jr., 31 — violation of restraining order issued in Magistrate Court, domestic violence second degree
Pete Joseph Mack, 31 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Christopher Dalton Sheppard, 18 — criminal sexual conduct with minor third degree commit/attempt lewd act
Kristian Leigh Eubanks, 20 — assault and battery third degree
Dekota Oreal Brown, 31 — possession of 28g (1oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Garrett Avery Weston Brower, 34 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000
Quentin Vershod Woods, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Michael Roscoe Lewis, 45 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Stacey Nicole Jeffords, 41 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Herbert Smallwood, 64 — trespassing/entry on another's land for various purposes without permission
Ashley Blaine Blaylock, 30 — trespassing/entry on another's land for various purposes without permission
Ernest Jr. Ford Jr., 55 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Timothy Jamar Bryant, 33 — unlawful communication (after 7/20/01)